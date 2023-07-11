What! Sridevi's mother wanted her daughter to marry Kamal Haasan, here's why the Chandni actress rejected the proposal

MUMBAI: The actor and the late actress Sridevi starred together in many films, including hit and fan favourites '16 Vayathinle' and 'Moondram Pirai'. Their sizzling chemistry truly shined after the two worked together on Balu Mahendra's Sadma in Hindi.

The movie was first released as Moondram Pirai in Tamil. Their on-screen chemistry became the talk of the town for ages after the movie was released.

Among the many fans of their chemistry, Sridevi's mother, Rajeswari, was perhaps the biggest fan. So much so that she wanted them to get married in real life!

This particular anecdote was revealed in a note that was read at Sridevi's memorial service. During the service, Kamal Haasan revealed this nugget of information.

The '16 Vayathinle' actor emotionally shared that he and Sridevi had shared a close bond, and her mother would often ask him to marry Sridevi.

Kamal Haasan, however, would always reject the proposal on the grounds that he cannot marry someone he considers family. He had stated, "If that happens, Sri and I will certainly irritate each other to the point that I'll have to send her home the following day."

The actor also divulged that Sridevi would always call him 'sir' as she held him in extremely high regard. To him, their bond was too innocent.

Kamal had initially met Sridevi when she was only 13 years old on the sets of 'Moondru Mudichu' in 1976. He was playing the role of an AD (assistant director) and a key role in the film itself.

On the occasion of his birthday today, Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to wish her father, Kamal Haasan. Shruti penned a thoughtful note alongside a brilliantly made video that consisted of the two of them engaging in various activities.

She wrote, "My dearest Appa @ikamalhaasan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!!! You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world . You are the best singing , dancing poetry writing and joking and laughing like crazy friend and father any girl could ask for . You fill my life with inspiration and I wish for you to have the best year ever and many many many many more years of you Sharing your rare breed of brilliant magic with all of us . Love you so much pa , you really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well!! (sic.)"

