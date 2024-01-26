What! Sriram Raghavan Reveals Unfulfilled Dream: Sunny Deol's Offer for a Film and What Went Wrong

MUMBAI: Celebrated filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the creative force behind the recent success "Merry Christmas," shared intriguing details about an unfulfilled collaboration with Sunny Deol. In a recent interview, the director revealed that the Gadar 2 star had approached him with a desire to work together, expressing interest in a film akin to a Hollywood classic.

During an insightful conversation with The Indian Express, Sriram Raghavan discussed his approach to casting and scriptwriting. The director emphasized that he has never written a role with a specific actor in mind, as such an approach has not yielded satisfactory results for him in the past. Instead, he prefers to initiate the writing process first and later identify actors who fit the roles organically.

Raghavan recounted a moment from the past when Sunny Deol, at the peak of his career, reached out to express his interest in collaborating on a film. Recalling the interaction, the director shared, "Many years back Sunny Deol had called me and said, even before I had made my first film, 'Raman Raghav,' a docu-drama I had done, he said, 'Do a film with me. I was so happy.'”

Despite the initial enthusiasm, Raghavan admitted to facing challenges in generating suitable ideas for the collaboration. He shared that he kept writing and rejecting concepts, prompting Sunny Deol to humorously inquire if Raghavan was attempting to create a Hollywood classic. The director expressed his desire to work with Sunny Deol and acknowledged having similar aspirations with other actors on his list.

About "Merry Christmas," Sriram Raghavan's latest cinematic offering, the mystery-thriller drama, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, received acclaim upon its theatrical release. The film, which also features Sanjay Kapoor and Radhika Apte in significant roles, amassed a noteworthy collection in its first weekend.

As Sriram Raghavan continues to carve his niche in the filmmaking landscape, the revelation of an unrealized project with Sunny Deol adds an intriguing chapter to his cinematic journey.

