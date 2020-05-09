News

This is what SRK will do if someone kisses his daughter

The Badshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is very possessive about his daughter Suhana. We have proof.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
09 May 2020 11:30 AM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan started his career by appearing in several television serials during 1988-1990. He made his film debut with the commercially successful Deewana (1992). He began to achieve success at the box office through his villainous roles in films such as Darr (1993), Baazigar (1993), and Anjaam (1994). Some of his noteworthy projects include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Chak De! India (2007). He is known as the king of romance in Bollywood and has a massive fan following.

The actor married Gauri in 1991. They have three children: Aryan Khan, AbRam, and Suhana. SRK and Gauri make an adorable pair. The couple frequently makes it to the headlines and gives us major relationship goals.

SRK has won our hearts with his presence on the big screen and off screen too. The way the actor interacts with his fans in person is simply amazing.

The superstar is also known for his witty answers.

A while ago, in a talk show, the actor was asked about how he would react if someone kisses his daughter.

Have a look at his reply below.

In this throwback video, the actor was seen with Alia Bhatt in Koffee With Karan. In response to the above question, SRK said that he will rip the person's lips off.

This was when the actors had appeared on the show during the release of Dear Zindagi.

Share your views on this video, in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned with TellyChakkar.

Tags Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Darr Baazigar Anjaam Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Om Shanti Om Chak De! India Gauri Aryan Khan AbRam Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here