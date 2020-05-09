This is what SRK will do if someone kisses his daughter

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan started his career by appearing in several television serials during 1988-1990. He made his film debut with the commercially successful Deewana (1992). He began to achieve success at the box office through his villainous roles in films such as Darr (1993), Baazigar (1993), and Anjaam (1994). Some of his noteworthy projects include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Chak De! India (2007). He is known as the king of romance in Bollywood and has a massive fan following.

The actor married Gauri in 1991. They have three children: Aryan Khan, AbRam, and Suhana. SRK and Gauri make an adorable pair. The couple frequently makes it to the headlines and gives us major relationship goals.

SRK has won our hearts with his presence on the big screen and off screen too. The way the actor interacts with his fans in person is simply amazing.

The superstar is also known for his witty answers.

A while ago, in a talk show, the actor was asked about how he would react if someone kisses his daughter.

Have a look at his reply below.

In this throwback video, the actor was seen with Alia Bhatt in Koffee With Karan. In response to the above question, SRK said that he will rip the person's lips off.

This was when the actors had appeared on the show during the release of Dear Zindagi.

