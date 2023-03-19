What! SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Junior NTR had to pay to this shocking amount to be the part of Oscars

MUMBAI:Movie RRR has been grabbing the attention of the fans for different reasons, as we all know the movie is making our country India proud at the international level and recently we have seen the movie making it big at the global level as the music category was awarded at Academy Awards.

No doubt this news as grabbed the attention of the fans all over the globe and had made India proud, we have seen many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet where the director SS Rajamouli along with the actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR gracing the Oscars and making India proud.

Tje fans were showering all the love for the movie RRR and the song Natu Natu, but do you know director SS Rajamouli had to pay for the ticket for Oscar 2023, yes you heard right as per the reports it is said that director SS Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR had to pay heavy price for the ticket of Oscar. For the unversed, a single ticket of the Oscar Awards event costs $25,000 USD, which is around Rs. 20.6 Lakhs.

