What! Suhana Khan gets a flying kiss from Agstya Nanda, is their relationship official?

MUMBAI:Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been grabbing attention with her amazing looks. Fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts and never fails to shower their love towards the star kid.

Apart from her looks and her upcoming movie, Suhana Khan has also managed to grab headlines with her link up rumours with Agstya Nanda. There were many reports suggesting that Suhana Khan is dating the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Agstya Nanda.



Well, there is a video which is getting viral all over the internet, where Agstya Nanda was seen escorting his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan after attending a party. He was seen giving a flying kiss to her.

Also read – (WOW! From her visit to Manish Malhotra's house to blushing over marriage question, here are things hinting at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding)

This video has grabbed the attention of the fans. Have they made their relationship official? What are your views on this video of Agstya Nanda and Suhana Khan and how do you like this new pair of B-Town? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (What! Kajol gives a befitting reply to netizens judging her daughter Nysa, says “She has the right to do whatever she wants…”)