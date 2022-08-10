What! Suhana Khan gets a flying kiss from Agstya Nanda, is their relationship official now?

There is a video of Suhana Khan and Agstya Nanda getting viral all over internet where Suhana gets a flying kiss from Agstya Nanda, is this the indication that their relationship is official now
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Suhana Khan

MUMBAI: Daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been grabbing attention of the fans over time with her amazing looks, the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts and never fails to shower their love towards the star kid.

Apart from her looks and her upcoming movie, Suhana Khan has also managed to grabbed the attention of the fans and made it to the headline, due to the link up rumours with Agstya Nanda, there were many reports and news which were floating all over the internet which said that Suhana Khan is dating the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan Agstya Nanda.

Well there is a video which is getting viral all over the internet where Agstya Nanda was seen escorting his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan after attending a party and he was seen giving a flying kiss to Suhana Khan.

Also read – (WOW! From her visit to Manish Malhotra's house to blushing over marriage question, here are things hinting at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding)

This video has grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet and is this the indication that they have made their relationship official. What are your views on this video of Agstya Nanda and Suhana Khan and how do you like this new pair in B Town, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (What! Kajol gives a befitting reply to netizens judging her daughter Nysa, says “She has the right to do whatever she wants…”)

AGSTYA NANDA Suhana Khan Amitabh Bachchan star kid Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Surekha calls Muskaan a gold digger, moves her to tears
MUMBAI :Previously, Surekha likes to mess around with people around her and is constantly looking for some gossip. She...
Wow! Rupali Ganguly relives her days in the Bigg Boss house; shares nostalgic pictures with Rakhi Sawant
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare bags a Marathi movie produced by Amol Khairnar under the banner of 2 idiot films
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.Now...
RIP! Ashneer Grover’s father Ashok Grover passes away at 69
MUMBAI: Former Shark Tank India’s judge Ashneer Grover took to his social media page to share that he has lost his...
Interesting! Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners
MUMBAI :While we have actresses like Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, and many more who got married to...
Anupamaa: Devastating! Vanraj asks a shocking question to Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners
Interesting! Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners
Interesting! Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up 1st schedule of 'Fateh' in Amritsar
Priyanka Chopra
TROLLED! Priyanka Chopra corrects an interviewer about RRR not being a Bollywood film, but gets trolled for THIS BIG blunder
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala confirm their relationship
Really! Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala confirm their relationship? While the latter hides her face, netizens call her ‘homewrecker’
Kajol gives a befitting reply to netizens judging her daughter Nysa, says “She has the right to do whatever she wants
What! Kajol gives a befitting reply to netizens judging her daughter Nysa, says “She has the right to do whatever she wants…”
netizens trolls Alia Bhatt for her dressing
Shocking! “Bad fashion sense” netizens trolls Alia Bhatt for her dressing