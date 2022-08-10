What! Suhana Khan gets a flying kiss from Agstya Nanda, is their relationship official now?

MUMBAI: Daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been grabbing attention of the fans over time with her amazing looks, the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts and never fails to shower their love towards the star kid.

Apart from her looks and her upcoming movie, Suhana Khan has also managed to grabbed the attention of the fans and made it to the headline, due to the link up rumours with Agstya Nanda, there were many reports and news which were floating all over the internet which said that Suhana Khan is dating the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan Agstya Nanda.

Well there is a video which is getting viral all over the internet where Agstya Nanda was seen escorting his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan after attending a party and he was seen giving a flying kiss to Suhana Khan.

This video has grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet and is this the indication that they have made their relationship official. What are your views on this video of Agstya Nanda and Suhana Khan and how do you like this new pair in B Town, do let us know in the comment section below.

