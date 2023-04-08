What! Suhana Khan trolled for looking many shades lighter in a lipstick ad, netizens troll her saying “could have easily found a shade as per her actual dusky color”

Netizens are now trolling her for looking many shades lighter than her actual skin tone which is dusky.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 14:39
Suhana Khan

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Suhana Khan is one of the most loved and adorable star kids in tinsel town. She is slowly stepping into stardom not just for her upcoming movie but also because of being associated with a popular cosmetic brand.

Also Read-Congratulations! Suhana Khan purchases her first home before the release of her debut film 'The Archies', check out the details

Netizens are now trolling her for looking many shades lighter than her actual skin tone which is dusky. One shared the ad poster and wrote, “Suhana Khan colour corrected pro max. She looks Ankita Lokhande.” Another commented, “And that too for a lipstick! They could have easily found a shade as per Suhana's actual dusky colour tone. That's the whole point of a credible international makeup brand that they are inclusive, isn't it?”, one wrote, “Why did the brand use this pose? It’s not flattering.”, another wrote, “Years of watching Papa in "Fair and Handsome" ads must have affected her”

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Suhana Khan achieves her first big milestone and makes her public debut!

On the work front, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s musical The Archies. The film will also mark the debuts of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor. The film will premiere on Netflix this year.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

