What! Sunny Deol opens up on what he dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘What I don’t like about him is…’

Sunny revealed details about his comeback film Gadar 2, his relationship with step-sisters Ahana and Esha Deol, and what he dislikes about other people during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 22:00
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: After Yash Chopra's 1993 masterpiece Darr, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan split out. Deol has since talked about the things he likes and doesn't like in the Jawan star. Sunny revealed details about his comeback film Gadar 2, his relationship with step-sisters Ahana and Esha Deol, and what he dislikes about other people during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8.

(Also read: Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol follows father's footsteps, here's how)

Sunny expressed his "dislike" for the way SRK has made "actors into commodity." “He is very hardworking. What I don’t like about him is making the actors a commodity,” Sunny added. Karan heard the Gadar 2 star's remark and said, "Oh god."

Regarding Akshay Kumar, Sunny responded, “I like punctuality. He is all the time early and everything. And, what I don’t like about him is that he is doing too many films.” This year witnessed the release of Akshay's Selfiee, OMG 2, and Mission Raniganj. Following him are the films Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Soorarai Pottru remake, and Singham Again.

He also talked about what he does not like about Salman Khan, he said, “I think he is a very good human being, but he is making everybody into a bodybuilder. He wants everyone to be a bodybuilder.”

Sunny Deol addressed his falling out with Shah Rukh Khan on the Darr (1993) set in September. After stating his displeasure with the film's climax, the actor discontinued contact with SRK for sixteen years. Sunny previously disclosed that, during an argument on the film's climax with director Yash Chopra, he angrily ripped his pants. He claimed that the reason he hated Darr was because he was unaware that the movie glorified the antagonist.

However Sunny put an end to the rivalry by inviting Shah Rukh Khan to the Gadar 2 victory celebration and even taking a photo with him for the media. The stars were photographed hugging, telling fans that they had moved on and continued to stay friends.

(Also read: Controversy! Did You Know? Sunny Deol allegedly attacked Dream girl, Hema Malini for Marrying Dharmendra; Know here the truth!)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – News 18

Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar Salman Khan Abhay Deol Rajveer Deol Dharmendra Sunny Deol Karan Deol Bobby Deol Movie News Dono Poonam Dhillon Ashok Thakeria Paloma Dhillon Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Uunchai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Sunny Deol opens up on what he dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘What I don’t like about him is…’
MUMBAI: After Yash Chopra's 1993 masterpiece Darr, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan split out. Deol has since talked about...
Woah! Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s joint net-worth is going to blow your mind, take a look
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making headlines forever. Be it their wedding diaries, their PDA,...
What! Amit Sadh reveals his experience working as a watchman in 'Delhi's most expensive neighbourhood'
MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sadh looked back at his humble origins, but confessed that he doesn’t like talking about his past...
Awe! Mahhi Vij cherishes mommy duties by assisting kids with school projects with 'Back to school’ vibe
MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a well-known Indian television actress who has gained a lot of love and praise for her strong...
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt presses on the importance of communication within the family and gives advice to the new fathers, read to know more
MUMBAI: Shastry Viruddh Shastry is an intense family drama starring Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Amruta...
Shocking! Did Ranbir Kapoor ask ‘Shut Up’ Ranveer Singh for his comment on Deepika Padukone? Know here details!
MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been the buzz of the town ever since their appearance on the first...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
What! Sunny Deol opens up on what he dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘What I don’t like about him is…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Deepika
Woah! Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s joint net-worth is going to blow your mind, take a look
Amit
What! Amit Sadh reveals his experience working as a watchman in 'Delhi's most expensive neighbourhood'
Shiv
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt presses on the importance of communication within the family and gives advice to the new fathers, read to know more
Ranbir Kapoor
Shocking! Did Ranbir Kapoor ask ‘Shut Up’ Ranveer Singh for his comment on Deepika Padukone? Know here details!
Bollywood
Inspiring! THIS Bollywood popular actress ran away from home at the age of 15, Overcame adversity, won national awards
Akshay
What! Was Akshay Kumar refused to be paid for his role in Dil Toh Pagal Hai? Here's what the reports say