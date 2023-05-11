What! Sunny Deol opens up on what he dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘What I don’t like about him is…’

MUMBAI: After Yash Chopra's 1993 masterpiece Darr, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan split out. Deol has since talked about the things he likes and doesn't like in the Jawan star. Sunny revealed details about his comeback film Gadar 2, his relationship with step-sisters Ahana and Esha Deol, and what he dislikes about other people during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Sunny expressed his "dislike" for the way SRK has made "actors into commodity." “He is very hardworking. What I don’t like about him is making the actors a commodity,” Sunny added. Karan heard the Gadar 2 star's remark and said, "Oh god."

Regarding Akshay Kumar, Sunny responded, “I like punctuality. He is all the time early and everything. And, what I don’t like about him is that he is doing too many films.” This year witnessed the release of Akshay's Selfiee, OMG 2, and Mission Raniganj. Following him are the films Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Soorarai Pottru remake, and Singham Again.

He also talked about what he does not like about Salman Khan, he said, “I think he is a very good human being, but he is making everybody into a bodybuilder. He wants everyone to be a bodybuilder.”

Sunny Deol addressed his falling out with Shah Rukh Khan on the Darr (1993) set in September. After stating his displeasure with the film's climax, the actor discontinued contact with SRK for sixteen years. Sunny previously disclosed that, during an argument on the film's climax with director Yash Chopra, he angrily ripped his pants. He claimed that the reason he hated Darr was because he was unaware that the movie glorified the antagonist.

However Sunny put an end to the rivalry by inviting Shah Rukh Khan to the Gadar 2 victory celebration and even taking a photo with him for the media. The stars were photographed hugging, telling fans that they had moved on and continued to stay friends.

