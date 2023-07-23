What! Sunny Deol reveals how the film industry was against Gadar, says “Janta ne humein himmat di for part 2”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in the lead roles. Sunny will be back as Tara Singh while Ameesha will be seen reprising her role of Sakina. the teaser of the film was released and later the recreated version of Udd Jaa Kaale song was released.

The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2023 which is less than a month’s time and the trailer of the film is yet to be released.

Now, Sunny Deol has revealed during The Kapil Sharma Show that the film did not get any support from the industry initially and he also had to face a lot of issues. He said, “There is excitement but also nervousness. When the film was released then, everyone in the industry (gestured thumbs down). But the way the audiences pulled it up, everyone just changed.”

Sunny added, “Jab Gadar – Ek Prem Katha lagi, tab humein nahin pata tha ki yeh film gadar machayegi. People used to say, ‘Yeh Punjabi film hai. Isse Hindi mein dub karo’. Some distributors said, ‘Main toh nahin kharidunga yeh film’. So we did face a lot of issues. Lekin janta ko film itni pasand aayi ki unhone sab ka munh bandh karwa diya! Unhone hi humein himmat di hai ki hum part 2 banayein.”

The teaser and the song have created a good buzz about the film, but now, it all depends on the trailer of the movie. It won’t be getting a solo release as the movie will be clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday


 


 


    

    


 

