What! Sunny Deol shares that due to Dyslexia he is unable to read well, reveals the reason why he is worried about his dad Dharmendra

Some of his most popular films include Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Indian, Ghayal, Ghatak: Lethal, Border and many more. The actor was recently seen in Gadar 2 and the film enjoyed stupendous success.
MUMBAI : Sunny Deol is one of the most well known faces of the Indian Film industry. He followed his father Dharmendra’s footsteps and chose acting as his career and became one of the most successful superstars of the industry. Some of his most popular films include Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Indian, Ghayal, Ghatak: Lethal, Border and many more. The actor was recently seen in Gadar 2 and the film enjoyed stupendous success.

Also Read-Shocking! “He is drunk” netizens troll actor Sunny Deol in this new video

Sunny Deol has opened up about his issues with being dyslexic and said, “If you are playing a biographical character, then it is different, but even then, in a film like Border, where I played Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, I didn’t imitate him. I took the soul of the character and did it in my own way. It’s not like I researched ki woh kaise chalta tha, kya karta tha. When I am doing a film, I don’t even have the dialogues with me. That is another thing - I am dyslexic, so I can’t read and write properly, and that has been my problem since childhood. Earlier, we didn’t know what it was, and people would think…ki yeh duffer aadmi hai. I always get my dialogues in Hindi, and I take my time to read it. I read them many times and make them my own. That is my prep for the part.”

Sunny also opened up about being worried about his father Dharmendra and revealed the reason why. He said, “One is always worried, it’s like he is worried about us, and we are worried about him all the time. Whenever he is shooting, I go on the set to see if he is okay. Beta baap ke baare mein sochta hai, baap bete ke baare mein. I can say that because I have sons (Karan and Rajveer), so I know how it feels. My father has been my only idol, because he is the only actor anywhere in the world who has done every genre of films, and they have been successful. There has been no actor who has been successful across so many genres.”

Also Read-What! Sunny Deol reveals why kept a secret about his marriage with Pooja Deol for many years; Know here who is Pooja Deol!

Interestingly, Sunny mentioned that Rajveer also struggled with Dyslexia in his childhood. 

