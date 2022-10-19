WHAT! Sunny Deol Turns 65; On the occasion of his Birthday, let’s look through the Films the Gadar fame Star once rejected

MUMBAI : Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jaideep Singh roped in for Rajshri Productions' next; starring Sunny deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol

Sunny Deol has been part of the industry for some momentous decades now and the star has been loved through his rein over Bollywood. He is known for his movies like Gadar, Betaab, Indian, Ghatak, Tridev to name a few.

Today on the occasion of his birthday, let’s look through some films the actor had rejected and were offered to other stars:

1. Koyla: According to some reports, Shah Rukh wasn’t the first choice for the film and it was offered to Sunny Deol. The film didn’t create a substantial mark at the box-office.

2. Deewana: The film once starred Shah Rukh Khan along with Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor and some reports suggest that Sunny was offered the role of SRK in the film, while other reports suggest he was approached for Rishi Kapoor’s role.

3. Pukar: Anil Kapoor was praised immensely for his performance in Pukar but reportedly Sunny Deol was approached for the film and had turned it down due to some issues with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

4. Badal: while Bobby Deol and Rani Mukherjee starrer Badal was a hit, this film too was reportedly offered to Sunny before but due to scheduling issues, had to turn it down.

We wish actor Sunny Deol a very Happy Birthday and are excited to see him in his upcoming projects. He will reportedly be seen in Gadar 2 and Apne 2. He has given years to the industry and the audience can’t thank him enough.

