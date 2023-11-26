What! This superhit film was rejected by Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, was later taken up by Shah Rukh Khan, guess the film

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance in Bollywood and has given a number of iconic and blockbuster movies and still continues to impress the audience with his performances. One of his hit films which was made in a budget of Rs 25 crore was rejected by not 1 or 2 but 8 actors and later became a commercial success at the box office.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance in Bollywood and has given a number of iconic and blockbuster movies and still continues to impress the audience with his performances. 

One of his hit films which was made in a budget of Rs 25 crore was rejected by not 1 or 2 but 8 actors and later became a commercial success at the box office.

In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sporting the Army uniform and was seen fighting Suniel Shetty who was the villain in the film. Yes, you guessed it right, it's Main Hoon Naa directed by Farah Khan. 

The film was rejected by 8 actors including some big names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kamal Haasan, Farhan Akhtar, and more.

According to a report in IMDb, Suniel Shetty who played the villain Raghavan in the movie, was not the first choice. The role was first offered to Kamal Haasan and Naseeruddin Shah who declined the offer to play villain. 

Farah then approached Nana Patekar for the role, however, he wanted some changes in the film's script which was not acceptable to her and therefore, he couldn't be a part of the film and the role landed in Suniel Shetty's hands.

If the reports are to be believed, Farah Khan earlier wanted to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie for the role of Chandini Chopra. However, she refused to do the film, and the role was then played by Sushmita Sen and the rest is history. 

 Ayesha Takia and Ameesha Patel were reportedly approached for the role of Amrita Rao in the movie and Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar were offered the role of second lead, Laxman played by Zayed Khan in the movie, however, all of them rejected the offer.

Mai Hoon Naa marked Farah Khan's directorial debut and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Sushmita Sen in key roles. The film was a huge hit and collected Rs 70.40 crore worldwide at the box office.

