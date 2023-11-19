What! This superstar slept on the benches of Marine Drive, was ready to become a cab driver if things didn't work out, guess who

Winston Churchill once said, "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." Any aspiring actor dreams about making big in the film industry. A few of them give up after striving hard towards goals. But there are few tough souls, who are ready to quit.
Winston Churchill once said, "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." Any aspiring actor dreams about making big in the film industry. A few of them give up after striving hard towards goals. But there are few tough souls, who are ready to quit. 

Today we are discussing a dark phase of this megastar to make you feel motivated. This icon needs no introduction, but there was a time when he came into the city of dreams with a driver's license. This superstar used to earn a mere Rs 50 for a living and has slept on Marine Drive with huge rats.

Amitabh Bachchan. Yes, the acting icon, Shahenshah of Bollywood, had once slept on benches of Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive. In 1999, while speaking to Vir Sanghavi, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that after he came to Mumbai, he had no place to stay, and would sleep on the bench of Marine Drive. 

He said, "I didn’t have a place to stay. You know there is a limited amount of time you can spend with friends because you’re barging into their house. So I spent a couple of days on Marine Drive benches with some of the largest rats I have seen in my life.”

To pursue his dreams of ruling the film industry, Amitabh Bachchan came to Mumbai, quitting his job as a business executive for Bird & Company in Kolkata. Amitabh also wanted to become an actor, but he had a Plan B. "I came to Bombay with a driving license, and that’s about it. It said if I don’t become an actor, I will drive a cab.”

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan used to earn Rs 50 a month doing radio spots. At that time, an ad agency approached him with Rs 10,000 for a commercial. 

However, he refused it and shared the reason, "I felt doing an ad would take something away from me, and I just resisted the temptation." On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganpath. He will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Thaliavar 170.

