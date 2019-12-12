News

What! Sushant Singh Rajput is recommending ladylove Rhea Chakraborty to film makers

Farhan Khan's picture
By Farhan Khan
12 Dec 2019 08:19 PM

MUMBAI: That Sushant Singh Rajput is in a steady relationship with starlet Rhea Chakraborty is by now a well-known fact in the film industry. No matter how much Sushant denies it, it is pretty evident, and the entire industry is aware of how serious he is about Ms. Chakraborty.

As per sources, post his break up with Ankita Lokhande, the actor hasn’t been in a serious relationship until now. But he has finally found love and is very serious about Rhea. In fact, he is even recommending her as his leading lady to producers.

But it seems like the makers are not interested in casting the duo together, as Sushant is already an established star in the industry and Rhea is still to make a mark.

past seven days