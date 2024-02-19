What! Sushmita Sen: David Dhawan Didn't Think 'Chunnari Chunnari' Was a Hit Song, But It Became a Smash at Weddings

Sushmita Sen opens up about the unexpected success of "Chunnari Chunnari" from the film Biwi No. 1, despite initial doubts from director David Dhawan.
Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI : Renowned actress Sushmita Sen, known for her remarkable performances in films like Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na, recently shared insights into the making of the hit song "Chunnari Chunnari" from the movie Biwi No. 1. Despite the song becoming a favorite at weddings and gatherings, Sen initially had reservations about its success.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sen revealed that when director David Dhawan first presented the song to her, she was skeptical. She recalled expressing her doubts to co-star Salman Khan, questioning if the song was truly a hit. However, the subsequent response from audiences proved otherwise, as "Chunnari Chunnari" became a ubiquitous presence in celebrations across the country.

The challenges faced during the song's filming added to Sen's initial uncertainty. Shooting in the biting cold weather of the United States, especially while wearing a lehenga choli, proved to be physically demanding. Despite the difficulties, the song's popularity soared, thanks to the dynamic vocals of Abhijeet and Anuradha Sriram, coupled with Anu Malik's music and Sameer's lyrics.

Sen's portrayal in Biwi No. 1 earned her critical acclaim, including a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Directed by David Dhawan and featuring a star-studded cast including Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu, the film was released on May 28, 1999, under the banner of Puja Films.

Beyond her film endeavors, Sen is currently gearing up for the release of Aarya 3 Part 2, captivating audiences with her versatile performances. In a recent interaction with Film Companion, the former Miss Universe emphasized her commitment to companionship, freedom, and respect, indicating her reluctance to settle down despite her fans' curiosity about her personal life.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 06:30

