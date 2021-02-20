This is what Sushmita Sen’s daughter said when asked about her 'real mom'

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen is a mother to two girls, Renee and Alisah. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita dotes on her daughters. Recently, Renee held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram where a user asked her about her ‘real mother’ as the user wrote, ‘Do you know who is your real mother? Just want to know. Sus mam is fab we all know.’ But Renee’s sweet response will win your heart.

She replied, “I’m born to my mother’s heart. This is as real as it gets,” followed by heart and smiling emojis. Earlier, Sushmita had revealed how, on Renee’s 16th birthday, she offered to help her daughter find out about her biological parents when she turned 18, but Renee was not interested.

The actress had said, “I told her we don’t know if the court has the names of her biological parents but there is information in an envelope which is only rightfully hers after she turns 18. I didn’t want to give her the wrong information because I did not want her to go there and get her heart broken. I told her, ‘I’ll take you whenever you’re ready... we must go.’ She told me, ‘But why do you want me to go find out?’”

Credits: SpotboyE