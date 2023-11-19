What! Sushmita Sen was 'laughing' when people called her a 'gold digger' for dating Lalit Modi, reveals why she decided to stay quite about her rumoured affair

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been very vocal about her personal life in the many decades that she has been in the public eye, which is why her fans were quite shocked when she chose to stay mum about her rumoured relationship with entrepreneur Lalit Modi.

Modi had shared a social media post in July 2022 implying that the two were in a romantic relationship, and had even called her his “better half.” She did not make any statement about their relationship.

In a recent interview, Sushmita was asked about the same incident (though Lalit Modi’s name was beeped out by Mid-Day), and she said that she was “laughing” through this chapter.

When asked if she was going to marry him, she told Mid-Day, “I just put out one post on Instagram because sometimes I think when people keep quiet, their silence is mistaken for weakness or fear. I just wanted to put out one post to let them know that I’m laughing. After that, I was done with it.”

At the time, Sushmita’s Instagram post read, “I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!” She added in her interview that people were calling her a “gold digger” while they were monetising their social media content about her.

“I had to put it out there because I was like, memes and all are great but then if you are calling someone a gold digger, then at least don’t monetise your post,” she said.

Lalit Modi had put on social media that they were “just dating each other” and “not married” but he added that marriage “will happen one day.” When asked about her plans of marrying him, she said in the interview, “If I was gong to marry someone, I would be married to them. I don’t try. I either do it or I don’t.”

