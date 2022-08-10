What! Swara Bhaskar wears a lehenga from Pakistan, Netizens troll the actress as she praises the outfit and says “cant stop won’t stop”

Swara now shocked fans and netizens when she wore a lehenga made by a Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan, which was sent for her all the way from Lahore, Pakistan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Swara Bhaskar

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar really came into focus after her spectacular performance in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. The actress surprised her fans by announcing her engagement to political activist Fahad Ahmad. She shared a video on twitter, which chronicles all their memorable moments together and gives a glimpse of how they fell in love.

Also Read- Swara Bhaskar can’t get over her OBSESSION and infact, she claims she is ADDICTED to …

Swara now shocked fans and netizens when she wore a lehenga made by a Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan, which was sent for her all the way from Lahore, Pakistan. She mentioned how she was ‘obsessed’ with the outfit and used the hashtag #CantStopWontStop. 

She shared stunning pictures posing in a garden area and captioned her pictures, “OBSESSED! Cannot get over the grace & beauty of this creation by the mad genius of @ALIXEESHAN .. complemented seamlessly by jewelry from @apalabysumit. So grateful to benefit from the talent of such generous magicians! Beautifully shot by Tarun Chawla #SwaadAnusaar”

Also Read- Disheartening! Actress Swara Bhaskar is under home isolation after being tested Covid 19 positive

The Prem Ratan Shan Payo actress further added, “Details! #CantStopWontStop posting my love for this @ALIXEESHAN creation.. jewellery from my fave @apalabysumit. Pics: Tarun Chawla Love love love! #SwaadAnusaar #Walima”

Swara had earlier praised a news piece where the designer Ali had said, “art has no boundaries” and people from India and Pakistan "have the same DNA”.

Praising her outfit Swar also wrote, “I’ve long marvelled at the talent of #AliXeeshan #AliXeeshanTheatreStudio. When I called him with an idea of wearing his work @ Walima, his warmth & generosity made me admire the person. Ali Xeeshan not only sent Jodi outfits for @FahadZirarAhmad & me, but customised them painstakingly with personalised details & messages embroidered into the exquisite garments.”

Many netizens were furious at the actress for wearing a design from Pakistan and promoting a Pakistani designer. She wore the lehenga for her reception hosted by her politician husband Fahad Ahmad.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit- Hindustantimes

Swara Bhaskar Fahad Ahmad Nil Battey Sannata Jahaan Chaar Yaar Raanjhanaa Veere Di Wedding Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Tanu Weds Manu Returns Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Bhavani questions Satya and Sai's relationship
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Akshara tries to hold her family together while Abhir falls sick
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Shocking! Sanya dating Raghav is a plot played by Josh
MUMBAI :  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the...
Durga Aur Charu: Confession! Anirban confesses that he never loved Durga
MUMBAI :  The recently launched show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
Recent Stories
Swara Bhaskar
What! Swara Bhaskar wears a lehenga from Pakistan, Netizens troll the actress as she praises the outfit and says “cant stop won’t stop”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sad Demise! Veteran actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli passes away
Sad Demise! Veteran actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli passes away
Must Read! Check out the names of celebrities who vested the last rites of filmmaker play makeup Pradeep Sarkar
Must Read! Check out the names of celebrities who vested the last rites of filmmaker play makeup Pradeep Sarkar
Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland
Oh No! Akshay Kumar suffers injury while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland
Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'
Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'
Want to live up to expectations of the audience
Really! Is 3 Idiots sequel actually happening or it’s just a gimmick?
Emraan Hashmi
Audience Perspective! Should Emraan Hashmi go back to doing erotic thrillers?