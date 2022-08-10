What! Swara Bhaskar wears a lehenga from Pakistan, Netizens troll the actress as she praises the outfit and says “cant stop won’t stop”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar really came into focus after her spectacular performance in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. The actress surprised her fans by announcing her engagement to political activist Fahad Ahmad. She shared a video on twitter, which chronicles all their memorable moments together and gives a glimpse of how they fell in love.

Swara now shocked fans and netizens when she wore a lehenga made by a Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan, which was sent for her all the way from Lahore, Pakistan. She mentioned how she was ‘obsessed’ with the outfit and used the hashtag #CantStopWontStop.

She shared stunning pictures posing in a garden area and captioned her pictures, “OBSESSED! Cannot get over the grace & beauty of this creation by the mad genius of @ALIXEESHAN .. complemented seamlessly by jewelry from @apalabysumit. So grateful to benefit from the talent of such generous magicians! Beautifully shot by Tarun Chawla #SwaadAnusaar”

The Prem Ratan Shan Payo actress further added, “Details! #CantStopWontStop posting my love for this @ALIXEESHAN creation.. jewellery from my fave @apalabysumit. Pics: Tarun Chawla Love love love! #SwaadAnusaar #Walima”

Swara had earlier praised a news piece where the designer Ali had said, “art has no boundaries” and people from India and Pakistan "have the same DNA”.

Praising her outfit Swar also wrote, “I’ve long marvelled at the talent of #AliXeeshan #AliXeeshanTheatreStudio. When I called him with an idea of wearing his work @ Walima, his warmth & generosity made me admire the person. Ali Xeeshan not only sent Jodi outfits for @FahadZirarAhmad & me, but customised them painstakingly with personalised details & messages embroidered into the exquisite garments.”

Many netizens were furious at the actress for wearing a design from Pakistan and promoting a Pakistani designer. She wore the lehenga for her reception hosted by her politician husband Fahad Ahmad.

Credit- Hindustantimes