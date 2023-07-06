What! Swara Bhasker gets trolled for announcing pregnancy; netizens say “So that's the reason behind the marriage”

While her fans are super happy for the actress and her exciting new journey, some are trolling her for being pregnant before she tied the knot.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 11:37
movie_image: 
Swara Bhasker

MUMBAI :Swara Bhasker really came into focus after her spectacular performance in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. The actress surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to politician Fahad Ahmad. They first did a court marriage followed by a proper Indian wedding in March with all the festivities.

Also Read- Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”

Swara has now announced her pregnancy where she posted, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

While her fans are super happy for the actress and her exciting new journey, some are trolling her for being pregnant before she tied the knot. One wrote, “Nikaah hua hi tha kyunki kuch gadbad thi” another wrote, “Bollywood ka naya trend.... Fill d uterus first n then marry in d name of love” another commented, “Thank god atleast iske liye toh Modi government ko blame nhi kiya madam ne”, one wrote, “We all knew all along so we are not surprised about this announcement. We all have eyes to see, we are not idiot as you thought! But coming from a public figure, audience atleast expect you to assume your act and don't play us like dumb” one wrote, “4 mahina me kaise possible hai “

Also Read- Swara Bhasker poses with her husband Fahad Ahmad; netizens speculate, “I think she is pregnant”

Her fans wrote, “Congratulations  great news” another wrote, “Ab Aur Jalegi Kuch Logo Ki” one commented, “Masha Allah congratulations for the new and best phase of every couple Life” another wrote, “Many congratulations . Please ignore all the ugly, sick, nasty remarks from faceless people who have nothing but hate to spread.”

Many of Swara’s celebrity friends too wished the couple. Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, “Sooooo much to celebrate! Love love love!! And god bless you both and the little one  congratulations” actress Gauahar Khan wrote, “Many congratulations  all blessings n love”, Mini Mathur wrote, “mubarak ho swara and fahadSuperb news.” Tillotama Shome reacted, “Ohhhh sweetheart!!! Congratulations” Tanuja Chandra wrote, “Mubarak!! All good wishes.”

 

 

Talking about Swara’s movies, the actress has a movie titled Mrs Falani lined up. She was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar which was released in 2022.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Swara Bhaskar Fahad Ahmad Nil Battey Sannata Jahaan Chaar Yaar Raanjhanaa Veere Di Wedding Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Tanu Weds Manu Returns Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 11:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ashwini asks a big question, Sai gets taken aback
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa : Wow! Malti Devi gives the responsibility of her dance academy in the USA to Anupama; leaves Nakul jealous
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! Ayesha Singh would love to participate in Nach Baliye with THIS special person and we can't keep calm
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh gained nationwide fame for her character Sai Joshi in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai...
Geeta Kapur shares the judges’ panel with mentor Farah Khan for the "Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal" special on India’s Best Dancer
MUMBAI :This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, celebrates...
WHAT! Is Priyanka Chopra heading towards South; to star opposite Jr NTR? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the reports
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chopra is a global star, and from the past few years, she has been mainly starring in international...
What! Swara Bhasker gets trolled for announcing pregnancy; netizens say “So that's the reason behind the marriage”
MUMBAI :Swara Bhasker really came into focus after her spectacular performance in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di...
Recent Stories
have reacted to the reports
WHAT! Is Priyanka Chopra heading towards South; to star opposite Jr NTR? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the reports
Latest Video
Related Stories
have reacted to the reports
WHAT! Is Priyanka Chopra heading towards South; to star opposite Jr NTR? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the reports
Adipurush gets a mixed response from netizens
Must Read! New trailer of Prabhas starrer Adipurush gets a mixed response from netizens
Rannvijay Singha
Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha on why he didn’t take up many Hindi films, “There were a whole bunch of making out scenes in every movie at that time”
Maidaan
Must Read! With reports of Maidaan getting postponed, here are the latest updates on Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movies
1
Wow! These latest clicks of Bobby Deol with wife Tanya Deol are giving major couple goals
Urvashi Rautela
Have a look at the actors who are banned from visiting certain countries