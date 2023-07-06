What! Swara Bhasker gets trolled for announcing pregnancy; netizens say “So that's the reason behind the marriage”

MUMBAI :Swara Bhasker really came into focus after her spectacular performance in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. The actress surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to politician Fahad Ahmad. They first did a court marriage followed by a proper Indian wedding in March with all the festivities.

Swara has now announced her pregnancy where she posted, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

While her fans are super happy for the actress and her exciting new journey, some are trolling her for being pregnant before she tied the knot. One wrote, “Nikaah hua hi tha kyunki kuch gadbad thi” another wrote, “Bollywood ka naya trend.... Fill d uterus first n then marry in d name of love” another commented, “Thank god atleast iske liye toh Modi government ko blame nhi kiya madam ne”, one wrote, “We all knew all along so we are not surprised about this announcement. We all have eyes to see, we are not idiot as you thought! But coming from a public figure, audience atleast expect you to assume your act and don't play us like dumb” one wrote, “4 mahina me kaise possible hai “

Her fans wrote, “Congratulations great news” another wrote, “Ab Aur Jalegi Kuch Logo Ki” one commented, “Masha Allah congratulations for the new and best phase of every couple Life” another wrote, “Many congratulations . Please ignore all the ugly, sick, nasty remarks from faceless people who have nothing but hate to spread.”

Many of Swara’s celebrity friends too wished the couple. Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, “Sooooo much to celebrate! Love love love!! And god bless you both and the little one congratulations” actress Gauahar Khan wrote, “Many congratulations all blessings n love”, Mini Mathur wrote, “mubarak ho swara and fahadSuperb news.” Tillotama Shome reacted, “Ohhhh sweetheart!!! Congratulations” Tanuja Chandra wrote, “Mubarak!! All good wishes.”

Talking about Swara’s movies, the actress has a movie titled Mrs Falani lined up. She was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar which was released in 2022.

