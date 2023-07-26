What! Tamannaah Bhatia rubbishes rumors of owning 5th largest diamond gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife Upsana Konidela

There were reports that she owns the world’s 5th largest diamond, which has been gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife Upsana Konidela.
MUMBAI : Tamannaah Bhatia has come a long way in her career. From starting in the South industry to making her mark in the Hindi film industry, Tamannaah has amassed a massive fan following over the years. The actress who was recently seen in the OTT series Jee Karda also made headlines for the latest OTT Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. 

Tamannaah who is making headlines for her relationship with Vijay Verma, has achieved a lot in her career and many are curious to know the actress’ net worth, her family background and her lavish possessions. There were reports that she owns the world’s 5th largest diamond, which has been gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife Upsana Konidela. 

Tamannaah Bhatia has now reacted to the rumors and said it was simply a bottle opener. She posted a picture that has been doing the rounds that shows her wearing a large diamond ring. She captioned it, “Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photoshoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #GirlsLikeToClickPics.”

