This is what Tara Sutaria is scared of

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria made her debut in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey.

The actress was very well accepted by the audiences and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her amazing acting skills and dance moves.

She went to win the hearts of the audiences with action thriller Marjawan with Sidharth Malhotra.

Recently, her fans on social media shared a post where we see that the actress getting scared of something.

Have a look below.

In this throwback video, we see that the actress was praying while she was in a plane. Ananya Pandey recorded a video of it.

On asking her what she is doing, the Student of the Year 2 actress did not say anything and just seemed to be petrified. She is reportedly scared of flight turbulence.

Well, do share your views on this throwback video in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.