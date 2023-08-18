What! Thalpathy Vijay praises Shah Rukh Khan’s antagonist roles amidst reports of his cameo in Jawan

Thalpathy Vijay

MUMBAI: Thalapathy Vijay is a huge star down South. He has a massive fan base. There are reports that he will soon be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan. Now a video of him talking about SRK’s previous Negative roles has gone viral and netizens feel he manifested working with King Khan.

Thalapathy has played a hero in many South films but never an antagonist. In a previous interview Vijay was asked if he would like to do villainous roles. To this he said, “I am not against negative roles. But I am not 100% comfortable in an anti character. Well, maybe, if I am offered roles such as Shah Rukh's Baazigar or Darr, then I would consider.”

Jawan will be released on 7th September.

