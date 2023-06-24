What! Is this the reason Farhan Akhtar’s Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer has been put on the backburner?

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. Although he has been popularly known as an actor lately, no one can forget his directorial blockbusters like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Lakshya, among others. His next was to be the multi-starrer Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

However, there is disappointing news for fans. As per certain reports, Jee Le Zaraa, after being delayed multiple times has now been put on the back burner. A source close to the development told a news portal, “Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn't align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time.”

The source further added, “Much like Alia, Katrina also had plans in life and after a point was not able to commit to shoot for the film much in advance. The dates kept getting changed and finally, Farhan had no option but put it on the back burner. At this point of time, Jee Le Zaraa is not happening, at least with the same cast and we need to see if the makers revamp it at a later stage.” 

Jee Le Zaraa was a much-awaited all female cast film said to be the female equivalent of Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, whether the film is really happening or not only the markers can confirm. Fans are surely upset with this piece of news.

Farhan Akhtar is now shifting his focus to the Campeones remake, which is a project by Aamir Khan’s production house.

Credits - BollywoodHungama

