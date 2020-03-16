What! The song ‘Rang Sari’ was initially shot for this Janhvi Kapoor starrer

Do you know the song Rang Sari from the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo was initially shot for the movie Dhadak which had Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the leading role?

 

movie_image: 
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI : Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and creating headlines for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry which is all set to hit the digital platform Hotstar on 29th July. The actress is currently busy promoting her movie and giving interviews.

In one of her media interactions, actress Janhvi Kapoor revealed that the song Rang Sari which is in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo and was picturized on Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was initially shot for the movie Dhadak.

Yes, you heard that right. The song Rang Sari which was immensely loved by the fans because of the chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was initially shot for the movie Dhadak and was picturized between Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

When Janhvi Kapoor heard the song in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, she revealed she felt nostalgic and revisited the memories with Ishaan Khatter.

No doubt this is one of the exciting news we have come across. Also, what do you think about how the song Rang sari was shot between Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and how the song would have been if it was between Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

