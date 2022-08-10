WHAT! These actors were spotted ignoring other actors at public events

From Jaya Bachchan ignoring Kangana Ranaut to Aryan Khan ignoring Ananya Panday, here’s a look at the actors who ignored other actors at public events...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 15:36
movie_image: 
actors at public events

MUMBAI :When two actors come together for public events they meet and greet each other, and even happily pose for the paparazzi. However, sometimes, some actors ignore the other actors and such moments are caught on camera.

So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who ignored other actors at public events...

Jaya Bachchan – Kangana Ranaut

Last year, at an event, Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan both were there together at the red carpet. Kangana told Jaya ‘hello’, but the veteran actress ignored her. A video of the same had made it to social media.
 

Also Read:Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'

Aryan Khan – Ananya Panday


On Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday had revealed that she had a crush on Aryan Khan. A couple of days after that, a video went viral in which Aryan was seen ignoring Ananya at an event.

Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been cordial with each other. But, a few years ago, at an award function while Kareena was there at the red carpet, Shahid decided not to come on the red carpet at the same time and he waited for Kareena to move from there.

Zeenat Aman – Uorfi Javed

A couple of weeks ago, Zeenat Aman and Urfi Javed were together at the red carpet. Well, though Urfi stood with the veteran actress for a picture, the latter ignored her.

Salman Khan – Arjun Kapoor

At Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception, Salman Khan was seen hugging Boney Kapoor. But, Arjun and Salman didn’t greet each other and ignored each other. The video had gone viral then.

Also Read: Wow! Salman Khan to reportedly construct a 19-storey hotel in Bandra

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

Jaya Bachchan Kangana Ranaut Aryan Khan Ananya Panday Shahid Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Zeenat Aman Uorfi Javed Salman Khan Arjun Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 15:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
MUMBAI: Actress Aahana Kumra, who is known for films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Inside Edge' and 'Rangbaaz',...
Controversy! Paras Kalnawat’s shocking response adds fuel to the spat between him and former Anupama co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Bhanushali’s comment! Read For more!
MUMBAI: Paras is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been...
WHAT! These actors were spotted ignoring other actors at public events
MUMBAI :When two actors come together for public events they meet and greet each other, and even happily pose for the...
Ektaa Kapoor is 'extremely proud' as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' clocks up 1k episodes
MUMBAI: The television show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', which has a gripping story and plot at its core, has reached the...
Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Working with him was pure joy'
MUMBAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson may have played the evil British Raj governor of Delhi in 'RRR', but he was a much-...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Teaser featuring Salman Khan and Raftaar to be out on this date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
Rajamouli
Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Working with him was pure joy'
Adah Sharma starrer enters the 200 crore club
Amazing! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer enters the 200 crore club
Ray Stevenson
RIP! RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58
Sunny Leone
WOW! From adult film industry to Cannes, Sunny Leone says, "It's beyond my wildest dreams"
Sunny Leone
Cannes 2023: Elegant! Sunny Leone makes a breathtaking appearance at the French Riviera