WHAT! These actors were spotted ignoring other actors at public events

MUMBAI :When two actors come together for public events they meet and greet each other, and even happily pose for the paparazzi. However, sometimes, some actors ignore the other actors and such moments are caught on camera.

So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who ignored other actors at public events...

Jaya Bachchan – Kangana Ranaut



Last year, at an event, Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan both were there together at the red carpet. Kangana told Jaya ‘hello’, but the veteran actress ignored her. A video of the same had made it to social media.



Also Read:Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'

Aryan Khan – Ananya Panday

On Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday had revealed that she had a crush on Aryan Khan. A couple of days after that, a video went viral in which Aryan was seen ignoring Ananya at an event.

Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been cordial with each other. But, a few years ago, at an award function while Kareena was there at the red carpet, Shahid decided not to come on the red carpet at the same time and he waited for Kareena to move from there.

Zeenat Aman – Uorfi Javed

A couple of weeks ago, Zeenat Aman and Urfi Javed were together at the red carpet. Well, though Urfi stood with the veteran actress for a picture, the latter ignored her.

Salman Khan – Arjun Kapoor

At Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception, Salman Khan was seen hugging Boney Kapoor. But, Arjun and Salman didn’t greet each other and ignored each other. The video had gone viral then.

Also Read: Wow! Salman Khan to reportedly construct a 19-storey hotel in Bandra

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



