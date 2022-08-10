WHAT! These weird habits of Hindi films actors will shock you

From Shah Rukh Khan to Sushmita Sen, many Hindi film actors have some weird habits that will leave you shocked. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 16:23
Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI:We follow celebrities when it comes to their style, their fitness routine and a lot more. But, there are some weird things that these celebs do and even though you are a fan, you might not know about it.

So, today let’s look at the list of celebrities who have some weird habits...

Shah Rukh Khan


Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars we have in the industry. We know him for movies and in personal life he is known for being a chain smoker. But, do you know he is also obsessed with footwear? The actor had once revealed that he only takes off his shoes once in a day and sometimes even sleeps with shoes.

Sushmita Sen


Sushmita Sen is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the Indian film industry. The actress has a weird habit; she had once stated that she likes to bathe out in the open. Is that the reason behind her beauty?

Aamir Khan


Aamir Khan’s weird habit is something quite shocking. The actor doesn’t like to take bath and this was revealed by his wife Kiran Rao in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan.

Amitabh Bachchan


Amitabh Bachchan reportedly has a habit of wearing two watches. It is said that this happens when his family members fly abroad. Maybe one watch shows IST and other watch shows the time of the international location.

Jeetendra


Okay, now this is actually a weird habit. According to reports, veteran actor Jeetendra has a habit of eating while pooping. Well, we wonder if this is actually true.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

    
 

About Author

