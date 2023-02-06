What! Tiger 3 to have a huge climax, mysterious villain of Tiger vs Pathaan to be revealed

MUMBAI : As we all know, YRF is making a spy universe. We have watch and loved movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and recently Pathaan. We have loved all these movies, especially Pathaan, which became the number 1 grosser of the Indian cinema.

Now, the upcoming movie of this universe, Tiger 3 is currently in making. We have seen many BTS pictures and videos directly from the sets of the movie, which are indeed increasing the excitement of the fans. As of now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are shooting for their scenes and it is said to be a climax. Well, there are many reports suggesting that the climax of the movie will be biggest one in the history of Indian cinema. Also, there are news of Tiger 3 teasing us with a mysterious villain from Tiger vs Pathaan.

Yes, you heard right. Tiger vs Pathaan, which is the upcoming thriller of the spy universe, will be having one vicious villain, whose glimpses willy be shown in Tiger 3. Also, it is said that Tiger 3 will have a lot more unexpected cameos.

Well, nothing is official yet, but the reports have increased the excitement of fans. If this news turns out to be true, we look forward to the most talked about climax of Indian cinema.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for Tiger 3? Do let us know in the comment section below.

