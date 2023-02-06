What! Tiger 3 to have a huge climax, mysterious villain of Tiger vs Pathaan to be revealed

There are many reports suggesting that a huge climax will take place in Tiger 3. Also, the villain of Tiger vs Pathaan will be revealed.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 14:32
movie_image: 
here is an update

MUMBAI : As we all know, YRF is making a spy universe. We have watch and loved movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and recently Pathaan. We have loved all these movies, especially Pathaan, which became the number 1 grosser of the Indian cinema.

Now, the upcoming movie of this universe, Tiger 3 is currently in making. We have seen many BTS pictures and videos directly from the sets of the movie, which are indeed increasing the excitement of the fans. As of now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are shooting for their scenes and it is said to be a climax. Well, there are many reports suggesting that the climax of the movie will be biggest one in the history of Indian cinema. Also, there are news of Tiger 3 teasing us with a mysterious villain from Tiger vs Pathaan.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Netizens recalls the relation of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion pictures floats all over, saying "they are so comfortable"
Yes, you heard right. Tiger vs Pathaan, which is the upcoming thriller of the spy universe, will be having one vicious villain, whose glimpses willy be shown in Tiger 3. Also, it is said that Tiger 3 will have a lot more unexpected cameos.

Well, nothing is official yet, but the reports have increased the excitement of fans. If this news turns out to be true, we look forward to the most talked about climax of Indian cinema.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for Tiger 3? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –  Must Read! Creepy door opening voice, ghost walking on wall and more; when will Hindi films try something new when it comes to horror?

Tiger 3 TOGER VS PATHAAN Pathaan Salman Khan Shahrukh Khan YRF MOVIES Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 14:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Aarav tells Viaan about a basket ball match, Viaan to accompany him?
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Will Ranbir be successful in stopping Prachi’s marriage with Akshay in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience...
Exclusive! Here is when the season 2 of Bandish Bandits will be out
MUMBAI :Indeed ott show Bandish Bandits is one of the most loved shows of all time, the show was premiered on Amazon...
Katha Ankahee: EXCLUSIVE! The office to be quarantined due to Covid outbreak, Katha and Viaan to get to spend some time together?
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Woah! A picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji goes viral; netizen say, "Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai"
MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. In the past few years,...
Recent Stories
Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai
Woah! A picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji goes viral; netizen say, "Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai
Woah! A picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji goes viral; netizen say, "Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai"
Sad! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get emotional and the reason is Jawan
Sad! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get emotional and the reason is Jawan
ghost walking on the wall and more
Must Read! Creepy door opening voice, ghost walking on the wall and more; when will Hindi films try something new when it comes to horror?
relation of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion
Must Read! Netizens recall relationship of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion pictures make rounds, say "they are so comfortable"
Shalini Chauhan
Hotness Alert! Check out the times actress Shalini Chauhan raised the temperature with her hot looks
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter,
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter, drama and emotions