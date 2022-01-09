WHAT! Is Tiger Shroff losing films because of a hike in his fees? Details inside

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was last seen in 'Heropanti 2', which failed to impress the audience. Now according to media reports, Tiger had hiked his fee prior to the pandemic after the success of 'WAR'.

He signed 'Ganapath' charging Rs 35 crore and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' for a whopping Rs 45 crore. His movie with Karan Johar 'Screw Dheela' also had Rs 35 crore as his fee.

However, the producers have reportedly asked Tiger to slash his fee by 50 per cent and charge somewhere in the range of Rs 17 to 20 crore per movie.

If the source of the entertainment portal is to be believed, the process of Tiger signing the films has slowed down because most of the producers are not in sync with the amount that he is demanding.

It was earlier reported that the film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is put on hold after Tiger's 'Heropanti 2' box office disaster. It was also stated by several news publications that right now is the most unpredictable time in Bollywood and the producers are 'afraid' to put their money on big budget films as the films aren’t performing well at the box office.

However, the makers clarified that the rumours of Tiger-starrer 'Screw Dheela' being shelved is 'untrue'.