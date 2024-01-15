What! From Tiger Vs Pathaan getting shelved to Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miya Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again getting delayed, here is the truth

MUMBAI : After the 2012 action film Ek Tha Tiger, the Spy Universe became a hot topic of discussion and then came Tiger Zinda Hai and things then changed drastically when Hrithik Roshan’s War came out. However the recent release of Tiger 3 got the fans excitement a wee bit down. Now, fans are speculating that Tiger vs Pathaan has been shelved?

Recently there were reports that a big HIndi film by a top director got discontinued because of budget issues. And many speculated that the film is Tiger Vs Pathaan. Many also thought the film was Pushpa 2.

BREAKING: A BIG FEATURE FILM IN HINDI BY TOP DIRECTOR IS SHELVED DUE TO BUDGET ISSUES. — LetsCinema (@letscinema) January 13, 2024

Meanwhile amidst the speculations, a box office analyst also named the Salman and SRk starrer to be the one being shelved. Check out his tweet here;

Many are also saying that the film isn’t shelved but just delayed due to changes in script.

#Tigervspathaan is not shelved. Delayed due to some changes in script.

The biggest movie of modern Indian cinema is coming soon. TVP#ShahRukhKhan - #Pathaan (Hero)#SalmanKhan - #Tiger. ( villain) pic.twitter.com/MAkeNr115w — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) January 14, 2024

The above parameters only puts three films in the list which includes Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again & Siddharth Anand’s Tiger vs Pathaan.

What are your thoughts on the above? Tell us in the comments below.

