What! From Tiger Vs Pathaan getting shelved to Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miya Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again getting delayed, here is the truth

However the recent release of Tiger 3 got the fans excitement a wee bit down. Now, fans are speculating that Tiger vs Pathaan has been shelved?
Pathaan

MUMBAI : After the 2012 action film Ek Tha Tiger, the Spy Universe became a hot topic of discussion and then came Tiger Zinda Hai and things then changed drastically when Hrithik Roshan’s War came out. However the recent release of Tiger 3 got the fans excitement a wee bit down. Now, fans are speculating that Tiger vs Pathaan has been shelved?

Also Read: Audience Perspective! After showing them as buddies, is it a good idea to make a Pathaan vs Tiger film?

Recently there were reports that a big HIndi film by a top director got discontinued because of budget issues. And many speculated that the film is Tiger Vs Pathaan. Many also thought the film was Pushpa 2. 

Meanwhile amidst the speculations, a box office analyst also named the Salman and SRk starrer to be the one being shelved. Check out his tweet here;

Many are also saying that the film isn’t shelved but just delayed due to changes in script. 

The above parameters only puts three films in the list which includes Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again & Siddharth Anand’s Tiger vs Pathaan. 

Also Read: Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

What are your thoughts on the above? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 
 

