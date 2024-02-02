What! Tiger Vs Pathaan is not shelved, here's what director Siddharth Anand has to say

Projects Tiger Vs Pathaan has been talk of the town and now, there are reports suggesting that the movie has not been shelved. Turns out, this news is coming from director Siddharth Anand himself.
Tiger

MUMBAI: YRF Spy universe is indeed a brand in industry. The movies under this universe are been loved by the fans all over. We have seen movies like War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 as the part of franchise and have loved them a lot. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the next movie in the universe which is War 2 and all eyes for the material of the movie.

Now the next big and massive project in the line is Tiger Vs Pathaan, that will have Salman Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan. Also, earlier we have heard many reports and rumors which were saying that the movie Tiger Vs Pathaan has been shelved looking at the mixed reviews of the movie Tiger 3. As we know, Tiger 3 failed to create that solid impact and mark at the box office and was getting mixed reviews from the fans all over. Later, we have come across news that Tiger Vs Pathaan will not be made and that it has been shelved.

Also read- Exciting! Tiger vs Pathaan: Check out what Salman Khan Has to say about His collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

Well now there are many reports suggesting that the movie Tiger Vs Pathaan has not been shelved and this has been shared by the filmmaker and director Siddharth Anand himself. Well, this has brought a wave of happiness all over. Fans are really very excited for the project.

Indeed it will be a treat to watch our very own spies Tiger and Pathaan locking horns with each other. What are your views on this news and are you excited for the movie Tiger Vs Pathaan? Do share in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Surprising! Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's film to get delayed and commence shoot only in 2025?

