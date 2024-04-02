What! Triptii Dimri to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3? The actor reveals

MUMBAI: Riding high on the success of 2023's Animal, Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri has become the current sensation in the industry. Every big production house and notable filmmaker are eager to capitalize on her newfound popularity by casting her in their upcoming projects.

For the past month, news has been circulating that Triptii has been cast opposite Bhool Bhulaiyaa fame Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's upcoming movie, Aashiqui 3. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor has finally addressed the speculations. Check out below what he has to say.

In a conversation with Zoom, Kartik Aaryan shared his excitement and eagerness to work with Anurag Basu in Aashiqui 3. When asked about working with Animal actor Triptii Dimri, Kartik shared that he has seen her work in Animal and quite liked it.

Kartik also revealed that he has watched Triptii Dimri's Bulbbul. He feels that he and Triptii might make a good on-screen pair. However, whether Triptii will star in Aashiqui 3 or not, that's something only Anurag Basu can confirm. There is no official confirmation either from the makers or Triptii's team about the Animal actor working in Aashiqui 3.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, he certainly has an interesting lineup of films. He will be next seen in Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The film is said to be a biopic on India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

He will also star in the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. As far as Triptii is concerned, she will be next seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam alongside Vicky Kaushal. Triptii will also feature in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video where she will be starring alongside Rajkumar Rao.

