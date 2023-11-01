“What type of shirt she is wearing where is your other half of the shirt” netizens trolls Malaika Arora

Actress Malaika Arora is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 18:56
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting and dance contribution, no debut she is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is known for her fashion and fitness. 

This latest video of the actress Malaika Arora is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city, no doubt she is looking supremely hot and super fit, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress. But there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments we can see many people are saying what type of shirt she is wearing, it is looking weird, whereas many people are saying that she is wearing half shirt and where is the other half. Also many people are addressing her as the old woman.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for the actress Malaika Arora, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

