WHAT! Urvashi Rautela buys a Rs 190 crore bungalow? Netizens say, "Itne paise inko aate Kahan se Hain"

Reportedly, Urvashi Rautela has bought a Rs. 190 crore bungalow and netizens are wondering whether how she was able to afford it. Read on to know more...
Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI : From choices of movies to her outfits at Cannes, Urvashi Rautela always make it to the headlines and while her fans love her, some netizens always troll her. Now, the actress has made it to headlines once again as reportedly she has bought a bungalow worth Rs. 190 crore. According to reports, the bungalow that the actress has shifted to is next to Yash Chopra’s bungalow in Juhu.

Well, it’s a huge amount and netizens are wondering whether from where she has got so much money. A netizen commented, “How is that even possible?? What does she do for a living??” Another Instagram user wrote, “Even though she doesn't have any movies currently ..how is she earning? Nation wants to know.” One more netizen wrote, “Itne paise inko aate Kahan se Hain sochne wali baat hai.” Check out the comments below...

 
We wonder what Urvashi has to say about these questions asked by the netizens.

Talking about her movies, Urvashi was last seen on the big screens as a lead a in the Tamil film The Legend. She has movies like BoyapatiRAPO, Dil Hai Gray, Black Rose, and Parveen Babi’s biopic lined up.

This year, she also made her web series debut with Inspector Avinash which started streaming on Jio Cinema a few days ago. The series is getting a decent response.

So, are you excited for Urvashi’s upcoming projects? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

