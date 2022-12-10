What! Urvashi Rautela dresses as a married woman in her latest cryptic post

MUMBAI : Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela has a massive fan following on social media. She never fails to mesmerize her fans with her beauty and fashionable outfits. Her every post gets millions of views and likes.

Also Read- OMG! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled on her recent outfit; Netizens say, ‘she is not able to walk properly so why such fashion’

The Hate Story 4 actress has been recently known to get into a war of words with cricketer Rishabh Pant. The two seem to be having a love-hate relationship where their social media comments have been fodder for a lot of amusement and entertainment among fans.

In Urvashi’s latest post she has posted a picture of herself in a simple red saree with a green blouse. She is also seen with minimal makeup but is seen wearing a mangal sutra and sindoor, depicting a married woman.

Also Read- Don't know any cricketers: Urvashi Rautela's statement goes viral, spawns memes

Her post seems to be a tad bit romantic and is in Hindi where she describes that for a married woman nothing is more important than her sindoor. All the rituals and customs must be followed by her man.

This cryptic post has sparked many netizens to think that it might be directed towards Rishabh Pant but his name isn't mentioned. Some of the comments by netizens read, “World cup ke baad hum shaadi karwa denge, but please usko divert na karo”

Another one wrote, “ruko mai baat karta hun rishabh se”.

For the unversed, Urvashi and Rishab got into a war of words when the former claimed that the cricketer waited for hours in the hotel lobby to meet her where she was staying. Reacting to her claims Rishabh had said, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them.’

Urvashi then replied, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho. #RPCHOTUBHAIYYA #CougarHunter and #Don'ttakeadvantageofasilentgirl.”

What do you think of their spat?

Tell us in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

Credit- TOI