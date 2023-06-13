WHAT! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to get an OTT? Netizens are shocked; Varun’s fans are super upset

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is one of the most awaited films of the year. Reportedly, the movie is all set to get a direct-to-digital release.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 11:31
movie_image: 
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari who has helmed hit films like Bhoothnath Returns, Dangal, and Chhichhore. Well, the expectations from Bawaal are quite high as Tiwari is known for making high-on content, but entertaining films.

Bawaal is slated to release in theatres on 6th October 2023, however a recent report suggests that the film will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. This report has not gone down well with the netizens, especially Varun Dhawan’s fans.

Also Read: Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them

A netizen tweeted, “this is dumb. Varun is one of the few male stars in BW who gets decent B.O returns and this film looks exciting...with ZHZB success you'd think producers would be more confident releasing films in theaters plus Nitesh Tiwari has a good track record.” Another Twitter user commented, “makers know people will not tolerate Jhanvi's overacting in theaters but feel bad for Varun, he deserves better.”

One more netizen wrote, “Successfully managed to embarrass your fans for the nth time, well done man @Varun_dvn kudos.” Check out the tweets below...

The report of Bawaal coming directly on OTT has shocked everyone. However, let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers of the film.

This will be Varun’s second film to get a direct-to-digital release after Coolie No. 1 and Janhvi’s third OTT release.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'

Would you like to see Bawaal in theatres or on OTT? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor Bawaal Nitesh Tiwari Sajid Nadiadwala Mr & Mrs Mahi Devara Citadel Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 11:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Savi refuses to go with Sai
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Good News! Sahiba pregnant; Angad shocked
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat to keep Savi with himself
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Best Indian Female Blues Guitarist Shines in America
MUMBAI: For an award-winning musician, widely recognized as the best Indian female blues guitarist of her generation,...
WHAT! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to get an OTT? Netizens are shocked; Varun’s fans are super upset
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Great! Sai takes a BIG decision for Satya
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor
WHAT! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to get an OTT? Netizens are shocked; Varun’s fans are super upset
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonnalli Seygall
Beautiful! Newly wed Sonnalli Seygall shares priceless unseen pictures from her Mehendi ceremony
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Wow! Abhay Deol seen with cousins Sunny and Bobby for the pre-wedding festivities
Vijay
OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma, says “He’s my happy place” Read for more
Ranbir Kapoor
WOAH! Yash rejects the role of Raavan in Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Here’s what netizens have to say about it
wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Ranbir Kapoor unleashes animalistic wrath in new video from 'Animal'
legend of Tara Singh
'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh