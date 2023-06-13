WHAT! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to get an OTT release? Netizens are shocked; Varun’s fans are super upset

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari who has helmed hit films like Bhoothnath Returns, Dangal, and Chhichhore. Well, the expectations from Bawaal are quite high as Tiwari is known for making high-on content but entertaining films.

Bawaal was slated to release in theaters on 6th October 2023, however a recent report suggests that the film will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. This report has not gone down well with the netizens, especially Varun Dhawan’s fans.

Also Read: Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them

A netizen tweeted, “this is dumb. Varun is one of the few male stars in BW who gets decent B.O returns and this film looks exciting...with ZHZB success you'd think producers would be more confident releasing films in theaters plus Nitesh Tiwari has a good track record.” Another Twitter user commented, “makers know people will not tolerate Jhanvi's overacting in theaters but feel bad for Varun, he deserves better.”

One more netizen wrote, “Successfully managed to embarrass your fans for the nth time, well done man @Varun_dvn kudos.” Check out the tweets below...

The report of Bawaal coming directly on OTT has shocked everyone. However, let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers of the film.

This will be Varun’s second film to get a direct-to-digital release after Coolie No. 1 and Janhvi’s third OTT release.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'

Would you like to see Bawaal in theaters or on OTT? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.