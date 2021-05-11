THIS is what Vicky Kaushal had to say about his dating rumours with Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Rumours and speculations are a part and parcel of an actor’s life. While some are true, some are just mere gossip. And among the many rumours in Bollywood, there have been media reports about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal being a couple.

While people are not much sure about the nature of their relationship, they have been painting the town red with public appearances together.

The duo kept appearing for different events together and their photos speak volumes of their relationship. Although the rumoured lovebirds have their lips sealed, the speculations don’t seem to end.

Neither of the actors have denied or accepted the relationship about the news began to float during the IIFA awards 2019.

In a throwback video, Vicky is seen playing the segment of answering the most googled questions and one it turned out to be about Katrina Kaif.

One of the questions that Vicky had to answer was whether he is dating Katrina Kaif or not, to which the actor replied that if Google was his best friend he would talk about his personal life and since they aren’t he would like to stick to his professional life.

Vicky and Katrina haven’t worked together in a movie, but they would make a fantastic pair on the big screen.

At many award functions, one has seen Vicky openly flirting with Katrina, and her blush said it all.

Today they are loved as a rumoured couple as both sides haven’t confirmed or denied the relationship.

