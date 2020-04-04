This is what Vicky Kaushal would be if he were not an actor

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal achieved his breakthrough in 2018. He was first seen as the male lead of the romantic comedy Love per Square Foot, India's first Netflix original film. He next featured in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, which was received very well by the audience and the critics. The actor's most commercially successful release of 2018 came with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. In a span of just 4 years, he has managed to win the hearts of many with his versatility and talent.

He filled all of us with 'josh' with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

During the present lockdown, the actor was seen playing a fun interactive game with his fans on social media. Fans asked him several questions. On being asked what profession he would prefer if he were not into acting, have a look at what he said.

The talented man shared a picture of an army officer in uniform, which means that Vicky Kaushal would have been in the army to serve the country if he were not an actor.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

