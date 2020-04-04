News

This is what Vicky Kaushal would be if he were not an actor

Versatile actor Vicky Kaushal would prefer to be in this profession if he were not into acting. Read on to know more.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
04 Apr 2020 05:29 PM

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal achieved his breakthrough in 2018. He was first seen as the male lead of the romantic comedy Love per Square Foot, India's first Netflix original film. He next featured in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, which was received very well by the audience and the critics. The actor's most commercially successful release of 2018 came with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. In a span of just 4 years, he has managed to win the hearts of many with his versatility and talent.

He filled all of us with 'josh' with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

During the present lockdown, the actor was seen playing a fun interactive game with his fans on social media. Fans asked him several questions. On being asked what profession he would prefer if he were not into acting, have a look at what he said.

The talented man shared a picture of an army officer in uniform, which means that Vicky Kaushal would have been in the army to serve the country if he were not an actor.

Isn't it remarkable?

Well, what are your views? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Bollywood updates.

Tags Bollywood Vicky Kaushal Karan Johar Meghna Gulzar Rajkumar Hirani Sanju Sanjay Dutt Uri: The Surgical Strike COVID-19 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here