What is on Vicky Kaushal's mind during the quarantine?

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal achieved his breakthrough in 2018. He was first seen as the male lead of the romantic comedy Love per Square Foot, India's first Netflix original film. He next featured in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, which was received very well by the audience and the critics. The actor's most commercially successful release of 2018 came with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. In a span of just 4 years, he has managed to win the hearts of many with his versatility and talent.

He filled all of us with 'josh' with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

During the present lockdown, the entire nation is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation. Many celebs are encouraging us to stay home and maintain hygiene. The actor was recently seen doing house work and cleaning ceiling fans.

Now, he has taken to social media to share a TikTok video where a person is craving to have 'pani puri'.

Have a look.

This is indeed a funny video and a hint that the actor too is missing 'pani puri' during this lockdown.

Well, we are sure that the first thing he will do post the lockdown is have this delicious dish.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

