What! This video of Katrina Kaif ends all rumours of her pregnancy, take a look

Katrina Kaif is making headlines all over again due to her being away from the media scanner, and there are reports that once again the Tiger 3 actress is expecting her first child. Ever since Katrina got married to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, her pregnancy news has been making headlines, and this time too, Kat is reportedly expecting her first baby.
movie_image: 
Katrina

Katrina Kaif is making headlines all over again due to her being away from the media scanner, and there are reports that once again the Tiger 3 actress is expecting her first child. 

Ever since Katrina got married to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, her pregnancy news has been making headlines, and this time too, Kat is reportedly expecting her first baby. 

But seems like the news is far from the truth and this latest video dropped by the Tiger 3 actress will end all the pregnancy rumours once and for all.

Katrina, who is all set for her next release, Tiger 3, and the teaser of the film will be out tomorrow at 11 a.m., dropped a video of her endorsement, and you can clearly see she doesn't have any bumps and is looking all fit and fabulous. 

Katrina is staying away from the media by choice and doesn't want to make public appearances often, as the actress wants to create curiosity around her upcoming blockbuster release, Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about family planning, Vicky Kaushal was asked about his future plans with wifey Katrina Kaif, where he hinted that there is no pressure from the family for having a baby and wants everything to happen organically, while earlier during the reports of her pregnancy, a close source to Katrina Kaif revealed that the actress is planning to have a baby but only after completing the schedule of Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, and for now the film has been put on hold due to the cast dates issues.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are right now the most loved couple in the tinsel town and the fans are eagerly waiting to see them together onscreen. 

