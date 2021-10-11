WHAT! Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani kept THIS a secret for nearly two years

MUMBAI: Vidyut Jammwal is one of the most popular and handsome actors in B-town.

The hunk broke a million hearts in September, when he announced his engagement to his lady love Nandita Mahtani. The actor has now spilled a few interesting details about his relationship. Vidyut and Nandita’s wedding is around the corner and the buzz is they have been in love for nearly two years. An ETimes report quoted a source who informed that neither of the two wanted to go public for a long time.

The two are yet to confirm the exact details of their marriage. Meanwhile, the report suggested, some of Vidyut and Nandita’s close friends knew about their relationship but most from that lot weren't sure that the two were serious about each other to take their love story to the next level.

In another interview with Indian Express, Vidyut Jammwal talked about his ideal wedding plan and shared a brief idea about the same. He said, "Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this. It can't be just regular. I'm not regular. I don't want to do anything that's regular. So I don't have a date. I don't know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they'll all jump with me. That would be so cool."

Vidyut Jammwal announced his proposal “the Commando way". He penned a short note while sharing a photo of himself and Nandita rock climbing together.

