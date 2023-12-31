What! Vijay Sethupathi reveals being ‘afraid’ to talk Katrina Kaif while shooting for Merry Christmas; Says ‘I’m new to this industry, she is a big star’

Varun Dhawan has collaborated with Sriram on projects in Badlapur, and she concluded that it was determined that although the director may have told him not to talk to her, Vijay had an alternate story to share. The Farzi actor said that he avoided talking to the Tiger 3 star out of intimidation.
Vijay

MUMBAI: Soon, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in the film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. Vijay did not talk to Katrina much when they were filming, according to a recent promotional interview for the film. Varun Dhawan has collaborated with Sriram on projects in Badlapur, and she concluded that it was determined that although the director may have told him not to talk to her, Vijay had an alternate story to share. The Farzi actor said that he avoided talking to the Tiger 3 star out of intimidation.

Also read: Woah! This is why Vijay Sethupathi refused to star opposite Krithi Shetty

Vijay is "very philosophical and he is very very wise," according to Katrina, who also mentioned that "he is not a big conversationalist, at least on the film." The actor went on to say that although she truly enjoyed working on the movie, she thought it odd that no one was interacting with her on set.

“I came to know later that Sriram sir possibly told people that they should not talk too much to me on set. Varun Dhawan told this to me. He was asking, ‘What’s it like working with Sriram sir?’ I said, ‘He is amazing, his world is amazing but nobody talks too much to me on set.’ I was really questioning myself. He said, ‘Don’t worry, he has told everyone not to talk to you.’ I don’t know if that’s true,” she stated.

Sriram immediately added, “I don’t think so.” And Vijay stated, “No no, it was not like that. I’m afraid of you that’s why I didn’t. I am new to this industry. She is well experienced, she is big star here.”

Vijay Sethupathi starred in a number of popular pan-Indian films this year, most of which catered to Hindi-speaking audiences. He appeared in Jawan, the greatest success of the year, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Alongside Shahid Kapoor, he appeared in Raj & DK's Farzi as well.

Also read:Wow! Vijay Sethupathi expresses his love to Shah Rukh Khan, shakes a leg with him at the Jawan's success party

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

