What! Vikramaditya Motwane opens up about gender inequality; Questions why can’t Deepika Padukone be the Lead Role in 'Pathaan’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane enjoys experimenting with his themes and narratives. He speaks up on the problems facing the film business as well. He was recently talking about gender injustice with several other Bollywood celebrities. He revealed during the talk why Deepika Padukone isn't able to play the lead in a movie similar to Pathan.

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane recently discussed inequality and disparities in Bollywood. Names like Hansal Mehta, Zoya Akhtar, and Kriti Sanon were all included in the conversation. Motwane discussed the need to improve industry equality, citing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as an example, and questioned why women can't play lead roles in films. He said, "Why can’t Deepika be the lead on Pathaan? Why? Why Not? Why can’t be a film about a woman? Why not? And I think, studios especially and producers need to start pushing that."

During the conversation, Motwane said that Hollywood has a habit of starting out earlier, which allows them to produce a movie like Barbie. Studios are now able to produce female-led films because of their support for female-led cinema. That's not what Bollywood is doing at the moment, he joked. The director had previously expressed his disappointment at not having a female lead in his 2018 superhero movie Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. That would have made the movie much better, he said.

Kriti Sanon took part in the conversation as well. She discussed how many people still adhere to strong patriarchal norms, “There is a huge section that is still very patriarchal where a male opinion also matters a lot more than a woman’s opinion. And I’ve seen that around. So, it happens. It is a mentality."

In terms of work, Motwane recently oversaw the critically acclaimed web series Jubilee, a period drama. He also announced that the Jio MAMI Film Festival would host the international debut of his documentary series, Indi(r)a's Emergency. In addition, he is working with Ananya Panday on a movie titled Control.

Credit- Pinkvilla