What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’

Although he has already received numerous honors and recognitions due to his renown, few people are aware that he began his career in the television business. Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, and other notable roles are among his noteworthy small-screen roles.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 19:40
movie_image: 
Vikrant Massey

MUMBAI : It is safe to declare Vikrant Massey the actor of the moment, especially given his consecutively excellent box office performances. Among the numerous iconic movies the actor has given his fans are 12th Fail, Chhapak, Haseen Dilruba, Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, and A Death in the Gunj.

Also read: 12th Fail review! Vikrant Massey shines in this unmissable motivational journey as Manoj Kumar

Although he has already received numerous honors and recognitions due to his renown, few people are aware that he began his career in the television business. Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, and other notable roles are among his noteworthy small-screen roles.

Vikrant Massey explained in a conversation why he made the decision to quit the television area and never came back. He clarified that the information produced for television audiences, which primarily consists of regressive ideas against women, was the primary reason he left that line of work. Additionally, Vikrant mentioned that only his program, Balika Vadhu, upheld the highest norms of deference and women's emancipation.

He said, “There was a reason why I left television. I do not enjoy television because I do not subscribe to the kind of content they are making. I find it very regressive even today. Maybe it's their definition of entertainment. They give substandard parts to women. I was a part of ‘Balika Vadhu’ and the show empowered hundreds and millions of people. I can proudly say the show contributed to a lot about women's safety and girl child education. After doing that kind of content, I had a lot of fights with the makers and I have walked out of a few shows. I do not subscribe to their regressive content.”

Vikrant Massey discussed his experiences in the OTT genre, where he has produced some excellent work. For those who don't know, he has contributed to several popular web series, including Made in Heaven, Criminal Justice, Broken But Beautiful, and Mirzapur. Vikrant emphasized how he thought this genre's characters were intricately detailed, which contributes to a feeling of community viewing.

He stated, “Talking about OTT and films - they are different mediums. I enjoy both actually. I like OTT because the characters are a little detailed there. You're making at least two or two-and-a-half films if we talk about tenure. And films have a different experience. It’s about community viewing - you laugh together and cry together.”

During the last part of the conversation, Vikrant Massey looked back on his whole career so far and discussed whether he felt that he was being singled out in the setting of the "boy next door" stereotype. The actor responded by saying it hasn't happened with him yet. He said that he had encountered a great deal of flexibility in terms of his initiatives and the roles that were available.

Regarding his personal life, actor Vikrant Massey is prepared to begin a new chapter in his life with his wife, Sheetal Thakur. For those who don't know, on September 24, 2023, the couple who tied the knot on February 19, 2022, revealed their pregnancy through a sweet Instagram post. In 2024, their child is anticipated to be born. Sheetal Thakur, who goes by the handle mommy-to-be on social media, regularly shares adorable moments from her pregnancy, which are hard to miss.

Also read: 12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis
 
 

 

 


 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra 12th Fail Vikrant Massey anurag pathak manoj kumar sharma shraddha joshi Bollywood IPS officer Medha Shankar Balika Vadhu Dharam Veer Qubool Hai Lootera Dil Dhadakne Do Half Girlfriend TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 19:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj: Wow! Yuvika’s next move is to save her family from DJ
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
MUMBAI : It is safe to declare Vikrant Massey the actor of the moment, especially given his consecutively excellent box...
Anupamaa: Woah! Kavya asks Babuji to take a stand for Dimpy against Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Kapali has intentions to take Tara with him
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh No! Wagle’s drag to the court
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! THIS news left Raghav stunned
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Recent Stories
Vikrant Massey
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Crakk
Wow! Crakk trailer get UA certificate and here is the duration of the trailer
Sarah Gesawat
Exclusive! “People who knew it was me, immediately called me and praised me for the role” Sarah Gesawat on playing Ghost in movie Bhoot, and here is how the actress look now
Fighter
Box office! Fighter falls further flat, sees yet another drop, here are the collections
Siddharth
Must Read! “Please work on script rather putting The Blame On The audience” netizens trolls Siddharth Anand on his latest statement for the movie Fighter
Amitabh Bachchan
What! Amitabh Bachchan did THIS to woo Sridevi as she wasn't ready to work with him for the movie Khuda Gawah
Salman Khan
What! Once Salman Khan candidly admits his satisfaction over his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai by marrying Abhishek Bachchan