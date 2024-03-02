What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’

MUMBAI : It is safe to declare Vikrant Massey the actor of the moment, especially given his consecutively excellent box office performances. Among the numerous iconic movies the actor has given his fans are 12th Fail, Chhapak, Haseen Dilruba, Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, and A Death in the Gunj.

Although he has already received numerous honors and recognitions due to his renown, few people are aware that he began his career in the television business. Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, and other notable roles are among his noteworthy small-screen roles.

Vikrant Massey explained in a conversation why he made the decision to quit the television area and never came back. He clarified that the information produced for television audiences, which primarily consists of regressive ideas against women, was the primary reason he left that line of work. Additionally, Vikrant mentioned that only his program, Balika Vadhu, upheld the highest norms of deference and women's emancipation.

He said, “There was a reason why I left television. I do not enjoy television because I do not subscribe to the kind of content they are making. I find it very regressive even today. Maybe it's their definition of entertainment. They give substandard parts to women. I was a part of ‘Balika Vadhu’ and the show empowered hundreds and millions of people. I can proudly say the show contributed to a lot about women's safety and girl child education. After doing that kind of content, I had a lot of fights with the makers and I have walked out of a few shows. I do not subscribe to their regressive content.”

Vikrant Massey discussed his experiences in the OTT genre, where he has produced some excellent work. For those who don't know, he has contributed to several popular web series, including Made in Heaven, Criminal Justice, Broken But Beautiful, and Mirzapur. Vikrant emphasized how he thought this genre's characters were intricately detailed, which contributes to a feeling of community viewing.

He stated, “Talking about OTT and films - they are different mediums. I enjoy both actually. I like OTT because the characters are a little detailed there. You're making at least two or two-and-a-half films if we talk about tenure. And films have a different experience. It’s about community viewing - you laugh together and cry together.”

During the last part of the conversation, Vikrant Massey looked back on his whole career so far and discussed whether he felt that he was being singled out in the setting of the "boy next door" stereotype. The actor responded by saying it hasn't happened with him yet. He said that he had encountered a great deal of flexibility in terms of his initiatives and the roles that were available.

Regarding his personal life, actor Vikrant Massey is prepared to begin a new chapter in his life with his wife, Sheetal Thakur. For those who don't know, on September 24, 2023, the couple who tied the knot on February 19, 2022, revealed their pregnancy through a sweet Instagram post. In 2024, their child is anticipated to be born. Sheetal Thakur, who goes by the handle mommy-to-be on social media, regularly shares adorable moments from her pregnancy, which are hard to miss.

