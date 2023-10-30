What! Vikrant Massey reveals how Vidhu Vinod Chopra called Mirzapur 'bekaar' when they first met

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey has appeared in films such as Chhapaak and Haseen Dillruba, but he is best known by the masses for playing Bablu in the Prime Video web series Mirzapur. Yet, when he was cast by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in his latest film 12th Fail, the director made sure to tell Vikrant that he found the show to be ‘bekaar’ (useless).

In a recent chat with Lallantop Cinema, Vikrant recalled his first meeting with the Parinda director, and shared that he was shocked when he got a call from the director’s office and wondered if someone was playing a prank on him. He recalled their interaction and said, “He said I haven’t seen much of your work. I have seen a couple of things. You did one film… Gunj something… my wife keeps praising your work.”

Vikrant then shared how bluntly Vinod shared his opinion on Mirzapur. “He said I tried to see this other thing also… Mirzapur… Bada ki bekaar (So useless),” he shared. The Made In Heaven actor then continued, “I thought that the whole country likes the show. Everyone’s calling me Bablu bhaiya and getting photos.” But the filmmaker didn’t stop there, and continued, “He said I started watching the second episode but I just couldn’t. I switched it off halfway.”

Vikrant’s character Bablu dies at the end of the first season, but is often mentioned on the show even now. It was previously expected that the show’s third season might drop in 2023, but the streaming service is yet to announce an official release date.

Vikrant, meanwhile, is looking forward to the release of Sector 36, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Blackout. He is also looking forward to welcoming a baby with his actor-wife Sheetal Thakur. The couple announced their pregnancy just a few months ago.

