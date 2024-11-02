What! Vinod Khanna: The Star Who Walked Away

MUMBAI: Delve into the captivating tale of Vinod Khanna, a cinematic legend who rose to unparalleled heights before embarking on a spiritual journey that would define his legacy:

Born in undivided India in 1946, Vinod Khanna migrated to Bombay after the Partition, where he embarked on a journey that would solidify his place in the annals of Indian cinema. His breakout role came in the 1971 dacoit western "Mera Gaon Mera Desh," where his portrayal overshadowed even the established hero Dharmendra, catapulting him to superstardom. With a string of successful films like "Mere Apne," "Achanak," and "Imtihaan," Vinod Khanna emerged as a more bankable star than his contemporaries, including the iconic Amitabh Bachchan.

Despite his unparalleled success in the film industry, Vinod Khanna was drawn to a higher calling. A deeply spiritual individual, he became a disciple of Osho and, at the peak of his acting prowess, stunned the world by announcing a sabbatical from acting in 1982. Leaving behind the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, he retreated to Osho Rajneesh's ashram in Oregon, where he lived as a hermit for four years before returning to India in 1986.

Upon his return, Vinod Khanna resumed his film career, albeit in a different capacity. While he continued to deliver hits like "Qurbani," "Dayavan," and "Chandni," he transitioned to character roles in the late '90s and early 2000s, leaving behind the leading man persona of his youth. Despite facing health challenges later in life, Vinod Khanna remained committed to his craft, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

In 2017, the cinematic icon was diagnosed with bladder cancer, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema. He passed away on April 27, leaving behind a legacy that transcends the silver screen. Recognized posthumously with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Vinod Khanna's life is a testament to the enduring power of spirituality and self-discovery.

Credit: DNA