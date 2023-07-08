What! Vivek Oberoi talks about getting sidelined in the film industry; “something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it”

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi is one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. His performances in films like Company, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Yuva, among others have touched many hearts. The actor has a huge fan following and are eagerly waiting to see him once again on the big screens. The actor has given us memorable characters in films like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Yuva and many more.

Vivek has now spoken to a news portal about being sidelined in the industry and being helpless to do anything about it. He said, “If something bad, like your film’s failure, has happened, that’s one thing. But the feeling of being so helpless when you know it is going to happen again and again, and that you are going to get maneuvered or manipulated out of work, or crushed and not even get the opportunity to prove yourself, that is very frustrating. I personally think there’s nothing worse than feeling completely helpless. You know something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it.”

On being asked if he knows who the celebrity is, Vivek responded, “Of course I do. It’s a small industry, and it’s an open secret.” He further said, “But you have to deal with it. Those things taught me to be a good person and a good human being, to be humble, nice, and helpful. And not to abuse the position of power I am in. Some people have an arrogance about being nice. They develop that also, there’s a righteousness around it. It’s a disease, you have to stay away.”

Vivek was last seen in Dharavi Bank. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT series Indian Police Force.

