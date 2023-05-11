What! Was Akshay Kumar refused to be paid for his role in Dil Toh Pagal Hai? Here's what the reports say

Akshay, in the film, Dil To Pagal Hai played Madhuri Dixit’s childhood friend, who was hopelessly in love with her. While he wishes to marry her, he later leaves heartbroken, uniting Rahul and Pooja, who were actually made for each other.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 18:30
movie_image: 
Akshay

MUMBAI: Akshay, in the film, Dil To Pagal Hai played Madhuri Dixit’s childhood friend, who was hopelessly in love with her. While he wishes to marry her, he later leaves heartbroken, uniting Rahul and Pooja, who were actually made for each other.

Also read -What! Akshay Kumar once worked as a light man in films, Read on to know more

Akshay Kumar had some scenes and a dance sequence in the film, and reports suggest that while Jackie Shroff was the original choice of the film, Yash Chopra decided to cast Akki to keep the young feel of the film intact.

However, after the film was completed, not all was well between the Khiladi superstar and Yash Raj Films. Well, guess how much was Akshay paid for his cameo in the much-acclaimed musical blockbuster? To everyone’s surprise, it was anything.

According to an IMDB trivia and as quoted by Desi Martini, “Jackie Shroff was the original choice for second lead Ajay’s character. However, Yash Chopra decided to go with Akshay in the end to give the role a younger feel. When Akshay approached the director for his payment post-shoot, Chopra refused and told him to feel grateful that he was a part of a Yash Raj film.”

Dil To Pagal Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit was released in 1997, and it was a bad time for Akshay Kumar in the industry as the actor suffered a string of flops. Though reportedly he was not convinced to do Dil To Pagal Hai, but he surrendered to his fate, accepting the small part.

Later, when he was not paid for the film, it fuelled a cold war between Akshay and Yash Raj Films as the actor decided to never work with the Chopras. This alleged war ended in 2008, 11 years after Dil To Pagal Hai when Akshay Kumar signed Tashan with Yash Raj Films.

However, the film tanked at the Box Office. Akshay Kumar and Yashraj Films again reunited for Samrat Prithviraj, which was a disaster. The film’s debacle fuelled rumors about how Akshay was irresponsible with the character and was in a hurry to finish the film, which caused the quality to get compromised.

Also read - What! Akshay Kumar once worked as a light man in films, Read on to know more

None clarified or dismissed the rumors from either of the parties. Interestingly, the director revealed once that Sunny Deol was the original choice for Samrat Prithviraj. However, since Sunny and Yash Raj Films also had a fallout ages ago, after the Gadar actor felt cheated during his film Darr by Yash Chopra, he vowed to never work with Yash Raj Films.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

Akshay Kumar Dil To Pagal Hai Madhuri Dixit Yash Chopra Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 18:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Jigayasa Singh candidly reveals the reasons behind her exit from the show, the effect of rumours; Says ‘I used to cry in my car every day…’
MUMBAI: Jigyasa Singh is well-known for her extraordinary roles in television series such as Thapki Pyaar Ki, Shakti...
What! Was Akshay Kumar refused to be paid for his role in Dil Toh Pagal Hai? Here's what the reports say
MUMBAI: Akshay, in the film, Dil To Pagal Hai played Madhuri Dixit’s childhood friend, who was hopelessly in love with...
Must read! Bobby Deol opens up about getting trolled for pursuing his career in DJ
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol started his acting career in the 1990s and has since seen many ups and downs. Back in 2016, the...
Woah! Barbie actress Margot Robbie's net worth will shock you, take a look
MUMBAI: Margot Robbie is a versatile actress who has not only shown her skill as an actress but has also made her...
OMG! Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals how Thalapathy Vijay was worried about Anurag Kashyap's cameo in Leo
MUMBAI: Many die-hard fans of Anurag Kashyap would have been disappointed with the blink-and-you-miss-it cameo of the...
Woah! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss 17 power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently grabbing all the headlines for their oh-so-real-problematic-yet-so...
Recent Stories
Akshay
What! Was Akshay Kumar refused to be paid for his role in Dil Toh Pagal Hai? Here's what the reports say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bobby
Must read! Bobby Deol opens up about getting trolled for pursuing his career in DJ
Lokesh
OMG! Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals how Thalapathy Vijay was worried about Anurag Kashyap's cameo in Leo
Zeenat
Really! Zeenat Aman recalls being confused on first day of her set, “was nothing like I had imagined”
Kareena
Must Read! “Mom had to take on stuff and figure out odds and ends to bring up the girls…” Kareena Kapoor on how her mother Babita managed the house when dad Randhir’s career slowed
blurr
Surprising! Did You Know? This National Award-Winning Actor with three Rs 100 Crore films faced Mumbai survival struggles, lived in a chawl
Rajkummar
Shocking! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa open up about their relationship; Patralekhaa reveals initially found him ‘weird’