What!!! Was Aryan Khan's arrest pre-planned?

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan's drug case has been a rollercoaster ride, while his parents expected his bail long back, the star kid was under arrest for almost 3 weeks.

Now, according to the latest reports a person claiming to be a witness in the case has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son was framed by certain individuals to make money. It was NCB who raided a luxury cruise and arrested Aryan on October 3rd.

Khan was arrested by NCB officials who raided the cruise on October 2nd and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Vijay Pagare who happens to be a witness in the Aryan Khan case told TOI, “I have reasons to believe that the raid was preplanned and Aryan Khan was framed in the drug case. The entire strategy was finalised on September 27, while the cruise ship was raided on October 2.”

Not just that, Vijay Pagare’s statement was recorded by the high-level police SIT team on November 3rd and 4th and said, “My statement was read out to me, and I signed it.”

The witness has been living with Sunil Patil for the last few months in order to recover the money that was owed to him and hence the alleged extortion and framing of Aryan Khan came into the picture. “I had paid him in 2018 for some work. He did not do the work and was not paying my money back. So, I was following him wherever he went. I was with him in Ahmedabad, Surat and at Mumbai’s Lalit Hotel and Fortune Hotel,” he told India Today.

In the same hotel, one room was booked for KP Gosavi and a BJP-affiliated witness Manish Bhanushali met Patil a few days before the raid. Vijay added that he saw Manish kissing Patil and said, “Bada kaam ho gaya(the big work has been done). We have to leave for Ahmedabad but don’t take Pagare along.”

Patil is the one who passed on the information to NCB and that’s how the raid took place on the cruise.

For the unversed, Sam D’Souza’s statement included Patil’s name when he mentioned about panch witness KP Gosavi saving his name as SW – initials of NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede.

Also, there's the newly formed Special Investigation Team, which is headed by Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director-General Sanjay Singh, to take over the Mumbai cruise drug party case. (Also Read: Update: Aryan Khan skips NCB SIT owing to health reasons!)

