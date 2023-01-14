What went wrong with the movie Kuttey

MUMBAI: Movie Kuttey which is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj’s son Aasman Bharadwaj. The movie has been the talk of the town much before its release because of its amazing star cast which had Arjun Kapoor,Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan.

Indeed this is one such rare time where we got to see such amazing cast in a single movie, also when the trailer of the movie was out it got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and many people said that it definitely gives the vibe Bharadwaj’s movies, which surely has dark intense drama and dark humour.

The movie Kuttey was released and it opened to some mixed to negative response from the fans and audience, also we can see many videos and posts all over internet which are saying that the movie is good but in nits and pieces but it has very less to offer in terms of content. Let us discuss what might have gone wrong with the movie.

First of all the screenplay of the movie dips a lot, the movie looks a little boring and the writing is very confusing, the screenplay of the movie is very complex and complicated. The events which are happening in the movie should be very clear for better understanding.

The build up of the movie should have taken time, the movie starts abruptly and very fast. There are no characters build up and the fans could recognize the characters in detail. So the movie lacks character establishment.

The movie also has unnecessary use of offensive and abusive words which one not at all required, and after a certain point of time it was looking very irritating. And this is one of the major drawbacks of the movie.

Indeed we have seen a beautiful star cast like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Tabu and Kumud Mishra, in trailer which increased the excitement, but all these actors were literally wasted in the movie, we get to see very less of Naseeruddin Shah in the movie, the actor only had handful of scenes, on the hand unfortunately Konkana Sen Sharma also had 2 to 3 scenes in the full movie. Kumud Mishra and Tabu will literally be missing after a certain point, whereas Radhika Madan directly comes after the entire first half.

Well these are a few points which have been discussed by the fans and audience as to what they did not like in the movie. What do you think? What are your views on the movie Kuttey, do let us know in the comment section below.

